Schoolgirl ‘raped’ in Chattogram, one held

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a young man for allegedly raping a schoolgirl after confining her to an abandoned place for two months, from Raipur in Anwara upazila of Chattogram district, UNB reports.

The arrestee was identified as Ashiqur Rahman Nayan, 18.

Tarek Aziz, assistant superintendent of police of RAB-7 said the victim’s mother filed a case with Anwara Police Station saying her daughter is missing.

The victim, a class X student, has developed a love relation with Nayan and then took the girl to a place after alluring her to marry her two months back.