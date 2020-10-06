Schoolgirl ‘raped’ in Chattogram, one held

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a young man for allegedly raping a schoolgirl after confining her to an abandoned place for two months, from Raipur in Anwara upazila of Chattogram district, UNB reports.
The arrestee was identified as Ashiqur Rahman Nayan, 18.
Tarek Aziz, assistant superintendent of police of RAB-7 said the victim’s mother filed a case with Anwara Police Station saying her daughter is missing.
The victim, a class X student, has developed a love relation with Nayan and then took the girl to a place after alluring her to marry her two months back.
Nayan also used to rape the girl after confining her to a room, according to the mother.
Recently the victim managed to flee the place and informed the matter to her family.
Later, the elite force conducted a drive in the area and arrested Nayan on Monday night.
He was handed over to Anwara Police Station.