Schoolgirl, youth found dead in Chattogram

The hanging body of the teen girl was recovered from her residence at Bayazid Nagar residential area Friday morning, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bayazid Bostami Police Station Mostafizur Rahman.
Police suspect that the girl might have committed suicide. "However, details can be known after a probe," said the SI.
The body was sent to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for an autopsy, he added.
In Hathazari upazila, Prince's decomposed body was recovered from the residence of one Raja Mia in Kamalpara area on Thursday night, said Md Jahangir, sub-inspector (SI) of Hathazari Police Station.
Prince left home six months ago and used to maintain regular communication with family members over phone. But his mobile phone was switched off in last few days, said his father Sunil Das.
The body was sent to the CMCH morgue for an autopsy, SI Jahangir said, adding that legal steps will be taken after an investigation.