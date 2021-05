Senior journalist Feerui Khondoker died at the Combined Military Hosptal (CMH), Dhaka on Saturday afternoon. He was 70. Feeuri Khondoker, who had been suffering from cancer, breathed his last at the hospital around 2:30 pm, reports UNB.

Feeuri, joint news editor of Daily Observer, was also a member of the Jatiya Press Club. The namaz-e-janaza of the journalist was held at Kodimdhalya village in Mirzapur upazila of Tangail after Asar prayers on Saturday.