Sherpur UNO attacked during drive against illegal sand extraction

Correspondent
Miscreants attacked and vandalized the vehicle of Sherpur upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) in Bogura on Saturday during an operation against illegal sand extraction from Bangali river.
Manjurul Haque, an employee of the UNO office, was injured while trying to prevent the attack at Gajaria in Khanpur union of the upazila. He has been admitted to the upazila health complex.
Police said, the attackers broke the glass of the car and fled the scene while the police reached the spot.
UNO Liaquat Ali Sheikh said he was monitoring different markets of the upazila. At one point, he heard about the illegal sand extraction and went to Gajaria and Naldingi village around 5:00pm.
Around 100 people attacked them while UNO had attempted to remove the pipe used to extract sand.
The UNO alleges that those extracting sand illegally from the Bengali river and those aiding and abetting this illegal activity, are behind the attack.
Legal action is being taken against the attackers, he added.
Law enforcers from Sherpur police station have carried out raids in the area and taken six people to the police station for interrogation.
Abul Kalam Azad, inspector of the police station said they would continue operations to identify the attackers.