Shimulia ghat teeming with homebound people

Munshiganj’s Shimulia ferry ghat area is teeming with people as people of 21 southern districts are going home ahead of the complete lockdown enforced from 14 April.

Shimulia ghat authorities said the pressure of passengers and vehicles has been immense. They experience such a rush only during Eid vacations.

Manager of the ferry ghat Shafayat Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the situation has gone beyond control. A total of 14 ferries are transporting homebound people. People seem to have no regard for health rules.