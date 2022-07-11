Local News

Sister dies while saving drowning brother in Dinajpur

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Dinajpur district
Map of Dinajpur districtProthom Alo illustration

An SSC examinee drowned while trying to save her younger brother from drowning in a pond at Chalk Enayetpur Madilahat village under Phulbari upazila in Dinajpur district on Monday, BSS reports.

"The deceased was Rubaiya Jannat Rimi, 16, daughter of Md. Rafikul Islam of the same village," Officer-in-charge of Phulbari police station Mohammad Shafiqul Islam told the newspersons.

Rimi was to appear in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination this year from Siddeshi High School in the locality this year.

Quoting locals, the OC said Rimi saw her 8-year-old younger brother Morsalin drowning in a pond near her house at around .30pm today.

Rimi immediately jumped into the pond to save his younger brother despite not knowing how to swim in water.

Knowing about the incident, locals rushed to the pond, rescued Rimi and Morsalin and took them to Phulbari Upazila Health Complex.

The doctor on duty there declared Rimi dead while her younger brother Morsalin survived

Headmaster of Siddeshi High School Md. Mizanur Rahman said Rimi was scheduled to take part in the SSC examinations from his school this year from the science group.

"Rimi was a very brilliant student bearing class-roll number two," he said, and expressed profound shock at her tragic death.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment