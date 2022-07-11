Sister dies while saving drowning brother in Dinajpur

Quoting locals, the OC said Rimi saw her 8-year-old younger brother Morsalin drowning in a pond near her house at around .30pm today.

Rimi immediately jumped into the pond to save his younger brother despite not knowing how to swim in water.

Knowing about the incident, locals rushed to the pond, rescued Rimi and Morsalin and took them to Phulbari Upazila Health Complex.

The doctor on duty there declared Rimi dead while her younger brother Morsalin survived

Headmaster of Siddeshi High School Md. Mizanur Rahman said Rimi was scheduled to take part in the SSC examinations from his school this year from the science group.

"Rimi was a very brilliant student bearing class-roll number two," he said, and expressed profound shock at her tragic death.