Son ‘kills’ father in Rajshahi

A man was reportedly stabbed to death by his son at Talebpara area in Mohonpur, Rajshahi on Monday morning over land dispute, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Azim Uddin, 50.

Quoting locals, Mostak Ahmmed, officer-in-charge of Mohonpur police station, said there had been long standing dispute between Azim and his son Rakib, 25. The latter had been asking his father to give him ownership of a betel nut field.