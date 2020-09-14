Son ‘kills’ father in Rajshahi

Prothom Alo English Desk
A man was reportedly stabbed to death by his son at Talebpara area in Mohonpur, Rajshahi on Monday morning over land dispute, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Azim Uddin, 50.

Quoting locals, Mostak Ahmmed, officer-in-charge of Mohonpur police station, said there had been long standing dispute between Azim and his son Rakib, 25. The latter had been asking his father to give him ownership of a betel nut field.

They locked into altercation over the issue in the morning.

At one stage, Rakib stabbed his father, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police recovered the body around 10:30am.

Rakib has gone into hiding after the incident.

