Sonali Bank looted in broad day light

Armed miscreants looted around Tk 900,000 from Sonali Bank's Uthli branch in Jibannagar of Chuadanga in broad daylight on Sunday.

Three robbers donning PPE and helmets entered the bank at 1:15pm and held guards, employees and customers hostage.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Uthli camp and Jibannagar police station’s law enforcers raided different areas after the incident, but failed to nab anyone involved as of 4:00pm.