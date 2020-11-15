Sonali Bank looted in broad day light

Armed miscreants looted around Tk 900,000 from Sonali Bank's Uthli branch in Jibannagar of Chuadanga in broad daylight on Sunday.
Three robbers donning PPE and helmets entered the bank at 1:15pm and held guards, employees and customers hostage.
Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Uthli camp and Jibannagar police station’s law enforcers raided different areas after the incident, but failed to nab anyone involved as of 4:00pm.
Deputy commissioner Md Nazrul Islam Sarker and superintendent of police Jahidul Islam have visited the spot.
Abu Bakar Siddique, manager of the bank, said two robbers locked all the guards, employees and customers in a room and looted Tk 882,900 from the cash counter.
The bank manager said the miscreants also forced him to open the vault of the bank, but could not loot any money from there.
Upazila nirbahi officer SM Munim Lincoln, quoting witnesses, said the robbers fled the scene on a motorcycle after the incident.
SP Jahidul said the robbers used toy guns to intimidate five employees, three guards and two customers and looted the bank.
He said the law enforcers are conducting raids to nab the robbers.