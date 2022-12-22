BCL men tear admit cards, force job seekers leave exam hall

The leaders and activists of the Islamic University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of the ruling Awami League, stopped a recruitment test forcing the job seekers get out of the examination hall on the campus in Kushtia on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Around 200 job seekers, who applied for the post of office assistant-cum-computer operator at the political science department of the university, went to IU’s Nuclear Scientist MA Wazed Miah Science Building to take part in their computer typing test in the morning, said witnesses.