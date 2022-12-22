BCL men tear admit cards, force job seekers leave exam hall

The Chhatra League leaders and activists of the university went to the building and threatened as well as forced the job seekers out of the examination hall at around 9:30 am.
The BCL men, at one stage, put the main gate of the third floor of the Nuclear Scientist MA Wazed Miah Science Building of the university under lock and key.
Within minutes, a group of BCL men entered the examination hall and asked the applicants to leave, said several applicants.
The university authorities were yet to make any move against the ruling party men, who threatened not to allow the authorities to hold the recruitment test on the campus without their consent, a job seeker said seeking anonymity.
The BCL men also misbehaved with the job seekers, tore their admit cards and hurled abusive words. Later, the BCL men drove them out of the campus, he added.
“It is very unfortunate that I cannot sit for the recruitment test though I’ve travelled a long way for this,” said a job seeker who is from Panchagarh.
The university administration, however, postponed the recruitment process due to unavoidable reasons, IU acting registrar HM Ali Hasan said.
There was no involvement of the activists of incumbent BCL unit in the incident, Islamic University BCL unit president Faisal Siddique Arafat said.
The former leaders and activists, who work at different offices daily at the university, forced the job seekers out of the examination hall demanding their jobs, he claimed.
Denying the allegation, IU BCL unit former organising secretary M Rasel Joarder said that they did not halt the recruitment test rather the activists of current BCL committee did that.
“I am one of the job seekers of today’s test so why should we halt it,” he asked.