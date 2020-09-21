Stalker allegedly kills schoolgirl in Savar

Advertisement
A schoolgirl was hacked to death allegedly by a stalker in Bank Colony area of Savar on Sunday night after she had rejected his advances, reports UNB.
The deceased, 14-year-old Nila Roy, was the daughter of Narayan Roy and a 10th grader at a local school.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police said that stalker Mizanur Rahman used to disturb the victim.
After the girl rejected his unwelcome advances again on Sunday night, Mizanur hacked him with a knife, leaving her critically injured.
Locals rescued Nila and took her to Enam Medical College Hospital where physicians pronounced her dead, said police.
Advertisement
Advertisement