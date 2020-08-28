Floods trigger acute crisis of drinking water

Back-to-back floods in Sunamganj contaminated hundreds of tube-wells in the low-lying areas, triggering a massive drinking water shortage and causing water-borne diseases.
The situation is forcing people to travel miles in search of potable water. Locals alleged the administration is doing nothing to address their sufferings.
According to local public health engineering department, some 13,000 tube-wells in the district have been damaged due to the recent flood. Of these, 3,000 are government-owned tube-wells while the rest are privately owned.
People in Sunamganj Sadar, Jamalganj, Tahirpur, Bishwamvarpur, Dharmapasha, Dirai and Shalla upazilas have been facing severe shortage of pure drinking water, it said.
In Fatehpur and Khalachanpur of Bishwamvarpur upazila, Gourarang, Ahmedabad, Niamatpur and Manmaterchar in sadar upazila, people mostly women are struggling to collect drinking water from faraway places.
Some chose boats to fetch water while some go on foot.
In many places, women stand in long queues to take water while some others were manhandled by others while fetching water.
“We’re working to restore the tube-wells,” said Abul Kashem, executive engineer of the Department of Public Health Engineering. “The problem of pure-drinking water will be solved once the work is complete.”