Floods trigger acute crisis of drinking water

Back-to-back floods in Sunamganj contaminated hundreds of tube-wells in the low-lying areas, triggering a massive drinking water shortage and causing water-borne diseases.

The situation is forcing people to travel miles in search of potable water. Locals alleged the administration is doing nothing to address their sufferings.

According to local public health engineering department, some 13,000 tube-wells in the district have been damaged due to the recent flood. Of these, 3,000 are government-owned tube-wells while the rest are privately owned.