Sunamganj sub-registrar dies from coronavirus

South Sunamganj upazila sub-registrar Zafar Ahmed, sub-registrar of of Sunamganj district, died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Dhaka early Thursday, reporters UNB.
Zafar breathed his last around 5:30 am at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, said a press release.
Advertisement
Zafar left behind his wife, two daughters and a host of relatives.
Law minister Anisul Huq and secretary Golam Sarwar expressed deep shock at the death of the sub registrar.
They also conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.
Advertisement
Bangladesh's COVID-19 death toll surged to 4,593 on Wednesday after the health authorities announced the deaths of 41 more patients.
In the meantime, 1,827 others have been diagnosed with coronavirus across the country taking the total cases to 331,078.