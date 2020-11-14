Suspected yaba trader killed in reported gunfight with BGB

A suspected yaba trader was killed in what the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) called a gunfight with them in Sluice Gate area in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar on Friday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known yet.

BGB claimed that the deceased was a yaba trader. The law enforcement also claimed to have recovered 210,000 yaba tablets, two shells and a local weapon from the scene.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Teknaf-2 BGB battalion commander lieutenant colonel Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan said the incident took place near the sluice gate no. 1 of Naf river around 10:30pm on Friday.