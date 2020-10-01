SUST female student ‘commit suicide’ in Bogura

A female student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bogura sadar upazila early Thursday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Asiya Akhter, student of Bangla department of 2019-20 session and a resident of Mothura village of the upazila.
Al-Amin, the girl’s elder brother said, that her sister hanged herself with a beam of their house in the early morning.
Advertisement
The family said the girl killed herself following complexities over her love affair.
Earlier, on 6 August, a female student of the same department committed suicide at Mogratia Katli area in Challisha union in Netrakona.