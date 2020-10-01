SUST female student ‘commit suicide’ in Bogura

Prothom Alo English Desk
SUST entrance
SUST entranceFile photo

A female student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bogura sadar upazila early Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Asiya Akhter, student of Bangla department of 2019-20 session and a resident of Mothura village of the upazila.

Al-Amin, the girl’s elder brother said, that her sister hanged herself with a beam of their house in the early morning.

Advertisement

The family said the girl killed herself following complexities over her love affair.

Earlier, on 6 August, a female student of the same department committed suicide at Mogratia Katli area in Challisha union in Netrakona.

More News

IOM opens Oxygen Generator Plant in Cox’s Bazar

IOM opens Oxygen Generator Plant in Cox’s Bazar

Jubo League leader arrested for abusing woman

Jubo League leader arrested for abusing woman

Missing man found dead in Thakurgaon

Missing man found dead in Thakurgaon

Coronavirus cases reach 11,978 in Rangpur division

Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital, Rangpur.