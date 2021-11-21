SUST student stabbed by mugger in Sylhet

Sources at the university said Saima was stabbed in the left leg by an unidentified mugger when she reached the university dormitory from Sylhet railway station around 5.30 am.
She was later rushed to MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital.
University proctor associate professor Alamgir Kabir said provost of the hall Zayeda Sharmin informed the proctorial team of the incident. “We have visited the inured student and now she is doing well.”
He said that the law enforcers have already been informed by the university authority.