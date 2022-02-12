SUST students demand resignation of new proctor

Protesting students of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet have now called for the resignation of the new proctor, reports UNB.

SUST proctor Md Alamgir Kabir was relieved from his position Thursday and replaced by associate professor Md Ishrat Ibne Ismail of the English department.

The anti-VC movement that began after police action on protesting students on 16 January also demanded the removal of professor Alamgir from his post as proctor.

"A female student was sexually harassed in front of the newly appointed proctor Ishrat Ibne Ismail. But he did nothing to stop that. The incident is under investigation. It was not a right decision to appoint him to a key position at the university at such a time," Yasir Sarkar, one of the students who joined the meeting with education minister Dipu Moni Friday, told the media at a press conference.