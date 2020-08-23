Sylhet coronavirus cases top 10,000 as deaths reach 177

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,021 in Sylhet division, with detection of 56 fresh cases on Saturday, reports UNB.

Himangshu Lal Roy, deputy director of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, said they identified 36 people with COVID-19 on the day while the rest 20 were diagnosed positive for the virus at Sylhet University of Science and Technology.

GM Nurunnobi Azad Jewel, a genetic engineering and biotechnology lecturer of the SUST, said a total of 58 samples were tested at the PCR labs set up in the university.