Sylhet coronavirus cases top 10,000 as deaths reach 177

Prothom Alo English Desk
People wearing masks sell clothes at mobile shops
People wearing masks sell clothes at mobile shopsUNB

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,021 in Sylhet division, with detection of 56 fresh cases on Saturday, reports UNB.

Himangshu Lal Roy, deputy director of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, said they identified 36 people with COVID-19 on the day while the rest 20 were diagnosed positive for the virus at Sylhet University of Science and Technology.

GM Nurunnobi Azad Jewel, a genetic engineering and biotechnology lecturer of the SUST, said a total of 58 samples were tested at the PCR labs set up in the university.

Advertisement

The fresh cases were spread around all four districts within Sylhet division.

A total of 5,899 COVID-19 patients have so far made full recovery from the disease in Sylhet while 177 died from the virus.

Bangladesh has recorded 2,92,625 confirmed cases and 3,907 deaths from coronavirus as of 22 August.

More News

Money flows down Rajshahi drain

People picking out money from drain in Shiroil, Rajshahi

Chattogram tourist spots reopen after 5 months

Tourists take boat rides in Foy`s Lake, Chattogram.

10 villages flooded as embankment collapses in Barguna

10 villages flooded as embankment collapses in Barguna

COVID-19 cases jump to 16,633 in Rajshahi

A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 March.