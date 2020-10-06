Sylhet JCD leader held

Prothom Alo English Desk
Arrest illustration
Police on Monday night arrested a local leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal(JCD) from Uposhahar area of Sylhet city Monday night in a case filed under the Special Powers Act, reports UNB.

The arrestee is Masrur Russel, vice-president of Sylhet District JCD unit.

Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Shahporan Police Station, said that a team of police arrested Russel from in front of Hotel Roseview in the area around 9:00pm.

He was a warranted accused in the case, said the OC.

