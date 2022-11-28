Water transport workers’ strike enters second day

Passengers are suffering as all launches from Khulna to the southern part (Dacope, Paikgachha, Koyra, and Satkhira) have been halted.

Cargo launch services also remained suspended.

Currently, a worker is getting a minimum wage of Tk 7,750 monthly when commodities prices have gone up abnormally, said member of the Khulna Noujan Sangam Parishad Farooq Hossain.

He said they have been repeatedly demanding from the owners for increase in wages but they did not pay any heed.