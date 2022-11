Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Friday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in kidnapping and murdering a five-year-old girl, 10 days after she went missing, reports UNB.

Illias Khan, PBI inspector in Chattogram, said Abir Ali, an ex-tenant of the victim’s family, abducted the girl on 15 November for ransom on her way to a mosque where she used to learn Arabic at Bandartila area in Chattogram.