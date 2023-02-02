Missing candidate traced en route home: Police

Shakawat Hossain told Prothom Alo that Meherunnesa Meherin filed a general diary at Ashuganj police station on Tuesday over the missing of his husband. She informed the police on today afternoon that Abu Asif is en route home from Dhaka. He was staying at Bashundhara area. The detaila would be learnt after his returns home in the evening.
Prothom Alo could not reach Abu Asif and his wife as they didn’t pick up the phone calls.
Expelled BNP man advocate Abdur Sattar Bhuiyan won the by-poll by a big margin than his nearest contestant Jatiya Party leader Abdul Hamid Bhasani as the former secured 44,916 votes while the latter 9,635 in 132 centres of Brahmanbaria-2 constituency.
Although Abu Asif was labeled as the main contestant of Abdur Sattar, he bagged the third largest share, at 3,269 votes.