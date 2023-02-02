Missing candidate traced en route home: Police

The whereabouts of missing candidate of Brahmanbaria-2 by-poll, Abu Asif Ahmed, has been traced just a day after the election was held with only 16.10 per cent turnout.

He, the former president of Ashuganj unit BNP, went missing on 27 November.

Mohammad Shakawat Hossain, Brahmanbaria police superintendent, confirmed the matter on Thursday afternoon quoting his wife Meherunnesa Meherin.