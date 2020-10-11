Tanchangya man shot dead in Rangamati

A man from an ethnic minority community, Tanchangya, was shot to death by miscreants at Raikhali Karigarpara in Kaptai upazila of Rangamati on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Bashanta Tanchangya Prokash Durjoy, 35, a motorbike driver of Raikhali Bhalikia Para.

Quoting locals, Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Chandraghona police station, said three miscreants riding on motorbike opened fire on Basanta around 7:30am, killing him on the spot.