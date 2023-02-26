Three brothers stabbed dead in Narayanganj

Three siblings were stabbed to death allegedly by their uncle and cousins in Kanchpur area of Narayanganj's Sonargaon on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Aslam Sani, 48, and his younger brothers Rafiqul Islam, 35, and Shafiqul Islam Rony, 28, sons of late Sanaullah of Panchpara area in Kanchpur union.

Quoting locals, police said the victims and their uncle had a long-standing dispute over a piece of land.

The renovation work under the government finance of a drain in front of their house was going on.