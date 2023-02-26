Three brothers stabbed dead in Narayanganj

On Sunday noon, Aslam and his brothers locked into an altercation with his uncle Mohiuddin and his son Mostafa over the renovation work.
At one stage, Mohiuddin and his son Mostafa along with some others attacked Aslam and his brothers with lethal weapons, leaving them critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Al Baraka hospital where doctors declared Aslam and his younger brother Roni dead on arrival, said Mahbubul Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sonargaon police station.
Rafiqul was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) as his condition deteriorated. Later, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Sunday evening, added the OC.
On information, police visited the spot, said the OC adding that they are investigating the matter.