Three brothers stabbed dead in Narayanganj

Prothom Alo English Desk

Three siblings were stabbed to death allegedly by their uncle and cousins in Kanchpur area of Narayanganj's Sonargaon on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Aslam Sani, 48, and his younger brothers Rafiqul Islam, 35, and Shafiqul Islam Rony, 28, sons of late Sanaullah of Panchpara area in Kanchpur union.

Quoting locals, police said the victims and their uncle had a long-standing dispute over a piece of land.

The renovation work under the government finance of a drain in front of their house was going on.

On Sunday noon, Aslam and his brothers locked into an altercation with his uncle Mohiuddin and his son Mostafa over the renovation work.

At one stage, Mohiuddin and his son Mostafa along with some others attacked Aslam and his brothers with lethal weapons, leaving them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Al Baraka hospital where doctors declared Aslam and his younger brother Roni dead on arrival, said Mahbubul Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sonargaon police station.

Rafiqul was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) as his condition deteriorated. Later, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Sunday evening, added the OC.

On information, police visited the spot, said the OC adding that they are investigating the matter.

