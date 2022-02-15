Local News

Tenth grader ‘commits suicide’ in Chandpur

Prothom Alo English Desk

A student of class X allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on Monday at Baburhat in Chandpur, reports UNB.

The deceased was Karima Aktar, 16, a student of Baburhat High School and daughter of Kamal Hossain Mal, of ward-14 in Chandpur municipality.

Karima's father Kamal Hossain said in the morning they found Karima's room locked from inside for a longtime and they started calling her.

Getting no reply, they broke open the door and found her body hanging from the ceiling.

Kamal Hossain said his daughter was upset for a few days as they refused to marry her off to the boy of her choice.

Enamul Haque Chowdhury, inspector (intelligence) of Chandpur model police station said they recovered the body after being informed by the family and sent it for an autopsy.

He said they have collected some papers as evidence from Karima's room.

