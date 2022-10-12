Four arrested allegedly for kidnapping businessman for ransom in Sylhet

Police said the apparel businessman had been waiting for a bus to go to Dhaka in front of the Al Safa Rest House, located within the upazila, at around 5:00am on 7 October.

That time four people riding two motorbikes abducted him and took him to a rest house in Zindabazar of the city, asking for Tk 300,000 as ransom, the police said.

The abductors were able to get Tk 85,000 off him, at the same time targeting his wife and pressuring her into transferring another Tk 100,000 to them.