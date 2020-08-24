Thakurgaon MP catches COVID-19 with 16 others

Dabirul Islam, a member of parliament from Thakurgaon-2 constituency, has been infected with coronavirus.

According to the latest reports received on Sunday evening, 16 more people have diagnosed in the district with the virus, said civil surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman.

A physician at Sadar Hospital and three bank officials are among the newly-infected patients, said the civil surgeon.

So far, 810 people have been infected with coronavirus in the district.

Earlier, Ramesh Chandra Sen, MP from Thakurgaon-1 and his wife Anjali Sen were infected with coronavirus. Meanwhile, they have recovered from the virus. Their test results came out negative on 20 August.

Health authorities in Bangladesh on Sunday reported 1,973 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours, which was the lowest since 4 August when 1,918 cases were detected across the country.

With the latest ones, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 294,598 in the 24th week of the first virus detection.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease rose to 3,941 as 34 more patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.