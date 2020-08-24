Thakurgaon MP Dabirul airlifted to Dhaka

Thakurgaon-2 constituency MP Dabirul Islam, infected with the novel coronavirus, has been airlifted to Dhaka for better treatment, reports UNB.

A helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) brought the MP to Dhaka at 2:00pm on Monday, said Thakurgaon civil surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman.

Later, he was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

MP Dabirul tested positive for coronavirus on 23 August.