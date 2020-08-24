Thakurgaon MP Dabirul airlifted to Dhaka

Thakurgaon-2 constituency MP Dabirul Islam, infected with the novel coronavirus, has been airlifted to Dhaka for better treatment, reports UNB.
A helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) brought the MP to Dhaka at 2:00pm on Monday, said Thakurgaon civil surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman.
Later, he was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).
MP Dabirul tested positive for coronavirus on 23 August.
A total of 810 people have been found infected with the virus in the district till Monday.
The death toll from coronavirus in Bangladesh hit on 3,983 Monday, with 42 new fatalities reported in 24 hours.
Meanwhile, health authorities detected 2,485 new patients raising the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 297,083 on the 25th week of infection.