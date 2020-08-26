Thakurgaon records 29 more COVID-19 cases

Twenty-nine people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Thakurgaon in the last 24 hours till Wednesday, UNB reports.

The district’s confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 850, said civil surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman.

The newly-infected patients include a doctor, nurses and health workers.

Besides, Rokeya Begum, 74, mother of deputy commissioner KM Kamruzzaman Selim died from COVID-19 at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon, said additional deputy commissioner Nur Kutubul Alam.