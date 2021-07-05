Thakurgaon sees 130 new cases with 45pc infection rate

“The new cases have pushed up the district’s positivity rate to 45.29 per cent,” he said.

Of the total infected people, 65 were from Sadar upazila, five from Baliadangi, 19 from Pirganj, 31 from Ranishankoil and 12 from Haripur upazilas of the district.

So far, some 3,865 people in Thakurgaon have been infected with the virus, while 95 have died of Covid.