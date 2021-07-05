Thakurgaon sees 130 new cases with 45pc infection rate

“The new cases have pushed up the district’s positivity rate to 45.29 per cent,” he said.
Of the total infected people, 65 were from Sadar upazila, five from Baliadangi, 19 from Pirganj, 31 from Ranishankoil and 12 from Haripur upazilas of the district.
So far, some 3,865 people in Thakurgaon have been infected with the virus, while 95 have died of Covid.
Some 2,367 people have recovered from the deadly virus as of now.
Meanwhile, the local administration has filed 26 cases and fined people Tk 12,700 for flouting lockdown rules on Sunday.
Besides, at the covid testing laboratory of Thakurgaon Modern Sadar Hospital, patients were seen waiting for covid-19 tests on Sunday. Although many are not infected, there is a risk of being infected due to the crowds.
Thakurgaon civil surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman Sarkar said covid tests have been arranged in large places and on a large scale to avoid crowd.
“We asked them to maintain social distance and to wear masks,” he added.
The government imposed a nationwide lockdown on 1 July for one week to break the chain of Covid transmission.