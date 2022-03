Three children lost their lives in a landslide on a hill in Kulaura, Moulvibazar on Saturday.

The incident took place at noon in the Bhatera rubber garden at the Islamnagar area of Bhatera union inside Kulaura upazila.

The deceased are Poshchim Islamnagar area resident Toslim Miya’s son Sumon Ahmed (15), Abdus Salam’s son Nahid Ahmed (14) and Abdul Karim’s son Abdul Kabir (nine).