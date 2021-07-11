Three flee after Jashore juvenile correctional centre vandalised

Three minor boys have fled the Juvenile Correctional Centre (for boys) in Jashore after going on rampage, demanding better food supply and facilities.

The incident took place at a residential building on Saturday night.

The three boys escaped from the centre after breaking open a doorway leading to the staircase in the top floor. There were 251 boys at the centre.

Jashore district administration has formed a probe committee led by additional district magistrate Kazi Sayemuzzaman.

Zakir Hossain, assistant director of the centre, said the residents went on rampage on Saturday night. Senior officials of the social services department have been informed about the matter.