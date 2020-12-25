Three held with 146,000 yaba pills: Police

Police arrested three people with 146,000 yaba pills from Kalabibi area in Anwara upazila in Chattogram on Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

The arrested were identified as Mahmudul Haque, 23, Md Ibrahim, 26, and Jahed Hossain, 25.

A team of police conducted a drive at Banshkhali-Chattogram road check-post and arrested the three while they were trying to flee by two motorcycles, said Superintendent of Police SM Rashidul Haque.

The yaba pills were found after searching their bags, he said.

Two motorcycles and five mobile phones were seized from them, the SP added.