Three injured after being hit by girder of under-construction bridge

Prothom Alo English Desk
Three persons were injured after being hit by a girder of an under-construction bridge over the Sikalbaha canal in Patiya upazila of Chattogram district on Friday night, reports news agency UNB.

The injured are - Mohammad Rabiul, 30, Mohammad Mafiz, 28 and Ferdous, 40. They have been admitted to a local hospital.

The accident occurred around 8.00pm when the rope of a crane snapped while installing girders over the bridge, leaving the three injured, said executive engineer of the Dohazari unit of the Roads and Highways Department.

Local people, however, attributed the accident to faulty construction work.

A bridge over the Sikalbaha canal was built way back in 1995. The 3rd and 4th spans of the bridge fell on the canal on 18 November, 2007.

The Roads and Highways Department bid a tender of Tk 219.7 million in 2009. Later, the government allocated Tk 260 million more for the project, which was scheduled to end on 30 June, 2019.

However, the project deadline was extended to 30 June, 2020. The deadline had to be extended again due to Covid.

