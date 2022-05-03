Three killed by lightning strike while bathing in the river

The deceased are: Arif,15, son of Rabiul Islam, Md Mustafa,21, son-in-law of Abdur Razzaq of Hatia village and Faisal,16, son of Zulhas of Dashkia Purbapara village.
The injured are the residents of Hatia village.
Dashkia upazila parishad (UP) chairman Maleque Bhuiyan said they went to bathe in the river at around 9:00am before Eid jamaat.
At the time, they were struck by lightning. One died on the spot while four injured critically. The wounded Mustafa and Faisal breathed their last on the way to Tangail district hospital.