Three killed in Chattogram container depot blast

At least three people have been killed in an explosion of a fuel tank at a private container depot in the Laldiar Char area of Patenga in Chattogram.
Three others were injured in the blast.
The explosion took place in a container transporting lorry at the Incontrend Container Depot around 11:30am on Wednesday.
Patenga police station officer-in-charge (OC) Jubair Syed confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
The deceased are Arman, Moktar and Newaz. One of them is a driver's assistant. One was a mechanic and the other a container depot worker, police said.
One of the injured was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. The two others were given first aid.
OC Jubair told Prothom Alo that an explosion occurred while workers were welding opening up a diesel oil tank of a long vehicle at the garage of the Incontrend Container Depot at the terminal no. 14 adjacent to Laldia Char.
The garage caught fire following the blast.
Three people died on the spot and three others were injured, the OC added.