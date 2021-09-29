Three missing fishermen found dead in Barguna

Earlier on Tuesday, a trawler named ‘FB Allah’r Dan’ with 11 fishermen on board capsized in the Bay near the coast of the South Ashar Char area of Patharghata due to inclement weather, said Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of the District Trawler Owners' Association.
The three fishermen went missing while eight others managed to swim ashore.
A rescue team on another trawler launched a search operation right after and the missing vessel was found off the coast of the Laldiar Char area on Wednesday morning. The three bodies were found inside, he added.