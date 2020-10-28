Three people die after drinking 'spirit'

Three people died after drinking toxic alcohol in separate upazilas in Kushtia on early Wednesday.
The deceased are Anik Bishwas, 21, from Boro Ailchara village of Kushtia sadar upazila, Ripon Kumar Ghosh, 32, of Khoksa upazila and Nitai Bishwas, 35, of Kantadaha village of Mirpur upazila.
According to locals, police and hospital authorities, Nitai Bishwas was taken to Kushtia General Hospital at around 12:00am on Wednesday. Later, Anik Bishwas was admitted to the hospital at around 4:00am and Ripon Kumar Bishwas at around 4:45am. All of them died by 6:00am in the morning.
All three of them are suspected to die from drinking toxic alcohol, the resident medical officer Tapos Kumar Sarkar told Prothom Alo.
Autopsies of the bodies will be conducted at around 12:00pm after which the cause of death will be confirmed, he added.
Kushtia superintendent of police SM Tanveer Arafat said, police teams have been sent to the spots of the three upazilas where the incident took place.
Necessary legal actions are underway, he added.