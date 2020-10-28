Three people die after drinking 'spirit'

All three of them are suspected to die from drinking toxic alcohol, the resident medical officer Tapos Kumar Sarkar told Prothom Alo.

Autopsies of the bodies will be conducted at around 12:00pm after which the cause of death will be confirmed, he added.

Kushtia superintendent of police SM Tanveer Arafat said, police teams have been sent to the spots of the three upazilas where the incident took place.

Necessary legal actions are underway, he added.