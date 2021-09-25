Local News

Three students contract coronavirus in Bogura

Staff Correspondent
Bogura
default-image

Three students—two ten graders and one fifth grader—of Bogura Zilla School have tested positive for Covid-19.

The school authorities confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Saturday.

In such a situation, headmaster Shyamapada Mustafi asked the guardians not to send their children to the school if they develop any symptoms of Covid-19.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The headmaster told Prothom Alo on Saturday evening that so far he has been informed about the infections of two students in class X. However, he has not yet been confirmed whether any student from class V contracted coronavirus.

He claimed that all cautionary measures have been taken to prevent the transmission from the infected ones.

Advertisement

Requesting anonymity, two teachers of the school told Prothom Alo that the respective guardians [of ten graders] have confirmed the infection of their children to the school.

Apart from this, another student of class V has contracted coronavirus with few others have developed symptoms avoiding in-person class, they added.

The educational institutions reopened on 12 September after the closure of around 18 months due to coronavirus pandemic.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement