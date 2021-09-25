Three students contract coronavirus in Bogura

The headmaster told Prothom Alo on Saturday evening that so far he has been informed about the infections of two students in class X. However, he has not yet been confirmed whether any student from class V contracted coronavirus.
He claimed that all cautionary measures have been taken to prevent the transmission from the infected ones.
Requesting anonymity, two teachers of the school told Prothom Alo that the respective guardians [of ten graders] have confirmed the infection of their children to the school.
Apart from this, another student of class V has contracted coronavirus with few others have developed symptoms avoiding in-person class, they added.
The educational institutions reopened on 12 September after the closure of around 18 months due to coronavirus pandemic.