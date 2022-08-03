Cultural activist found dead in Barishal

A cultural activist was found dead at her house at Uttar Mallik Road in Barishal city on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Samsunnahar Nipa, 25, daughter of Fazlul Karim of the area, reports UNB.

Aklima Begum, sub-inspector (SI) of Kotwali model police station, said Nipa used to live with her sister Dalia.