Cultural activist found dead in Barishal

When Dalia woke up in the morning, she found Nipa hanging from a ceiling fan of the house, said Aklima. Nipa was a member of Udichi Shilpighoshti, Barishal and ‘Bashial Natok’, a cultural organisation.
On information, police recovered the body of Nipa and sent it to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.
Azimul Karim, officer-in-charge of Barishal Kotwali Model Police Station, said primarily it is suspected that Nipa killed herself. “Actual reason behind the death will be known once autopsy report is available,” he said.