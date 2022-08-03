Local News

Cultural activist found dead in Barishal

A cultural activist was found dead at her house at Uttar Mallik Road in Barishal city on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Samsunnahar Nipa, 25, daughter of Fazlul Karim of the area, reports UNB.

Aklima Begum, sub-inspector (SI) of Kotwali model police station, said Nipa used to live with her sister Dalia.

When Dalia woke up in the morning, she found Nipa hanging from a ceiling fan of the house, said Aklima. Nipa was a member of Udichi Shilpighoshti, Barishal and ‘Bashial Natok’, a cultural organisation.

On information, police recovered the body of Nipa and sent it to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.

Azimul Karim, officer-in-charge of Barishal Kotwali Model Police Station, said primarily it is suspected that Nipa killed herself. “Actual reason behind the death will be known once autopsy report is available,” he said.

