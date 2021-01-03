Toll climbs to 5 for ‘drinking excessive liquor’ in Rajshahi

Two more youths, who reportedly drank excessive liquor during New Year's Eve celebrations on Thursday, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) raising the death toll to five by Saturday night, reports UNB.

The deceased are -- Faisal Hossain, 28, of Hosniganj in the city, Sajal, 25, of Shantapara in Bagmara upazila and Sagar, 25, of Bakir Mor area in the city, Tuhin, 26, of Hetamkha area and Moon Ahmed, 18, of Kadirganj area of the city.

Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rajpara police station said seven youths fell sick after drinking alcohol and were admitted to RMCH where three of them breathed their last early Saturday.

Police are now investigating the matter while the process of autopsy is underway, said the OC.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police spokesman Golam Ruhul Quddus said the youths drank liquor while celebrating the New Year in Hosniganj area of the city.