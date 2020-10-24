Torrential rain maroons 38,000 people in Bagerhat

Incessant rain for the past two days has marooned around 38,000 people in different areas of Bagerhat district imposing huge sufferings to the locals on Friday, reports UNB.

Large numbers of shrimp enclosures have been swept away in the rainwater, triggering commercial losses alongside hazards on public life.

The district fisheries department has been preparing a list of affected fishermen, said district fisheries officer Khaled Kanak.

Local authorities distributed 2000 packets of dry food among the affected people, said deputy commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid.