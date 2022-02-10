Traffic inspector suspended, sergeant withdrawn in Fatikchari

Fatikchhari police station officer-in-charge (OC) Muhammad Rabiul Islam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Thursday evening.
Police said Mohammad Ayub, uncle of one of the victims, filed a case with Fatikchhari police station making the vehicle driver prime accused.
OC Muhammad Rabiul Islam said TI Nikhil Chakma has been suspended and sergeant Al Amin closed to the district police lines.
Police could not arrest the accused, the OC added.
On Wednesday, a vehicle, locally known as Channder Gari, ran over two students in Fatikchari as its driver lost control over steering while escaping a police chase.
The accident took place on Chattagram-Khagrachhrai highway in Fatikchari’s Felazaji Dighi area.
The deceased are Mishu Akter, 16, and Nisha Moni, 18, from Dhakhin Paindong area. Both were the secondary school certificate (SSC) candidates from Haidchakia Multilateral High School.
Following the accident, locals staged demonstration and blocked the road alleging that members of traffic police set up check post on the spot and has been extorting money.
Drivers also alleged traffic police collect extortion of Tk 200-1,000 per vehicle by stopping vehicle at the check post. If the extortion is not given as per the police demand, cases are filed to harass them.
The accident that left two students dead took place when the Channder Gari was escaping to avoid the police’s extortion, according to the drivers.