Trawler capsize: Bodies of 11 Rohingya recovered

Bodies of 11 Rohingyas out of more than 40, who tried to escape by boat from Bhasan Char, have been recovered, said naval police officials.

The engine-boat on which Rohingya men, women and children were trying to flee from Noakhali’s Bhasan Char drowned in the deep-sea Friday night, reports UNB.

Fifteen people were rescued after the incident while 11 bodies recovered till Tuesday afternoon. Another 15 people were missing until then.