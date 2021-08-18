Trawler capsize: Bodies of 11 Rohingya recovered

Coast Guard, navy and police have been conducting operations to recover the bodies since Saturday.
Bhasan Char police officer-in-charge Rafiqul Islam told the news agency that 41 Rohingya refugees including women and children, fled from Bhasan Char in Hatia upazila of Noakhali around 11:00pm on Friday in an engine-driven fishing trawler for Chattogram.
The trawler sank into the Bay of Bengal 20 km from Bhasan Char, in the area between Chattogram and Hatia upazila, at around 1:30am due to a storm, he added.
“A fishing trawler rescued 14 Rohingyas from the spot and took them back to the Bhasan Char on Saturday morning. Another missing Rohingya named Abdur Rahman, 35, was rescued from Keranirhat area of Satkania upazila in Chattogram on Saturday night.”
A total of 15 Rohingyas have been rescued alive. So far, 15 people are missing in this incident. Rescue teams from the Coast Guard, Navy and Air Force are continuing their rescue operation, he added.
Coast Guard east zonal commander Captain Kazi Shah Alam said a total of 11 Rohingya bodies have been recovered from deep sea and Sandwip coast till Tuesday afternoon.
Among the recovered bodies two were women and six children, he added.
Sandwip police station OC Bashir Ahmed Khan said two bodies were found floating on the Sandwip coast. The bodies were handed over to the Coast Guard.