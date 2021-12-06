Trawler sinks in Bay: 13 Bhola fishermen go missing

Ten of the missing fishermen were identified as boatman Md Bacchu, Al Amin, Jabed , Faruq, Khaleque, Hafez, Yusuf, Jashim, Rafiq and Masud while three other's names could not be known. They all were residents of Abdullahpur and Ahmadpur unions in the upazila.
According to locals, the accident occurred when the trawler was returning from deep sea after getting a cautionary signal from the Met office due to depression in the Bay.
On Saturday, the trawler named 'Ma Samsunnhar' owned by Md Hossain left Charkacchapia ghat for fishing, they said.
Maruf Hossain Minar, senior fisheries officer of the upazila, said local Coast Guard members have been asked to conduct a rescue drive while a trawler left Patharghata on Monday to bring back the rescued fishermen.