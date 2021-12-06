Local News

Trawler sinks in Bay: 13 Bhola fishermen go missing

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Thirteen fishermen from Charfesson upazila of Bhola went missing as a trawler carrying them sank in the Bay of Bengal being hit by a fishing ship on Sunday night, reports UNB.

The trawler carrying 21 fishermen sank 47 kilometers south from Dhalchar union in Charfesson upazila around 10:00pm.

Another fishing trawler from Patharghata upazila rescued eight of the fishermen immediately after the incident but the remaining fishermen and the trawler could not be traced until Monday, said Coast Guard members.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ten of the missing fishermen were identified as boatman Md Bacchu, Al Amin, Jabed , Faruq, Khaleque, Hafez, Yusuf, Jashim, Rafiq and Masud while three other's names could not be known. They all were residents of Abdullahpur and Ahmadpur unions in the upazila.

According to locals, the accident occurred when the trawler was returning from deep sea after getting a cautionary signal from the Met office due to depression in the Bay.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the trawler named 'Ma Samsunnhar' owned by Md Hossain left Charkacchapia ghat for fishing, they said.

Maruf Hossain Minar, senior fisheries officer of the upazila, said local Coast Guard members have been asked to conduct a rescue drive while a trawler left Patharghata on Monday to bring back the rescued fishermen.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment
Advertisement