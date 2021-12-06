Trawler sinks in Bay: 13 Bhola fishermen go missing

Thirteen fishermen from Charfesson upazila of Bhola went missing as a trawler carrying them sank in the Bay of Bengal being hit by a fishing ship on Sunday night, reports UNB.

The trawler carrying 21 fishermen sank 47 kilometers south from Dhalchar union in Charfesson upazila around 10:00pm.

Another fishing trawler from Patharghata upazila rescued eight of the fishermen immediately after the incident but the remaining fishermen and the trawler could not be traced until Monday, said Coast Guard members.