TTE Shafiqul innocent: Probe body

Quoting the probe report, he said there was a dispute between a train guard Shariful Islam and TTE Shafiqul Islam as the former instigated the three passengers to file allegation against the latter one.

The complainant Imrul Kayes admitted the matter to the probe body.

The three-member investigation committee headed by Pakshi divisional railway assistant transport officer (ATO) Sajidul Islam submitted the report to the office of Shahidul Islam at around 11:20am on Monday.