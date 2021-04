Police on Tuesday arrested two suspected members of banned militant group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Bharnia area of Ranisankail in Thakurgaon, reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Abdul Kafi, 27, and Hazrat Ali, 21.

Thakurgaon Additional Superintendent of Police Md Kamal Hossain said the two were arrested early Tuesday when they were holding a clandestine meeting.

They are wanted in a criminal case filed at Ranisankail police station, he added.