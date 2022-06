Two children died after being drowned in separate places of Brahmanpara upazila of Cumilla on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Hossain, 1, son of Md Farhad of Shidlai village and Tanim, 4, son of Md Zakir of Nagaish village, reports UNB.

According to hospital sources, Hossain was playing in the courtyard at noon and suddenly slipped into the pond adjacent to the house.