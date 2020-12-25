Two cops suspended for ‘possessing seized yaba, letting drug peddler go’

Prothom Alo English Desk
A sub-inspector (SI) and a constable at Sitakunda police station were suspended on Thursday for “possessing seized yaba pills and letting an arrested drug peddler go,” reports news agency UNB.

The suspended policemen are SI Saiful Islam and constable Saiful.

Superintendent of Police in Chattogram SM Rashidul Haque confirmed this saying: “A case is being filed against the two policemen. They have also been suspended. No one will get away with crimes.”

SI Saiful Islam recently detained a drug peddler with yaba tablets from Sitakunda municipality bus stand area, sources said.

Later, he released the drug trader, keeping the seized contraband tablets to him. The SI did not submit the synthetic drug to the police station.

