Two farmers killed by lightning in Bogura

Two farmers were killed when a thunderbolt struck them at Agrapanchbaria village in Shahjahanpur upazila of Bogura district on Saturday evening, reports UNB.

The deceased were - Shahidul Islam, 28, son of Abul Hossain and Rakibul Hossain alias Rakib, 27, son of Khoka Mia of the village.

Quoting witnesses, Nannu Khan, inspector of Shahjahanpur Police station, said a streak of thunderbolt struck on Shahidul and Rakib while they were planting chilli on their field, leaving them dead.

Lightning strikes in Bangladesh

Lightning strike has turned into one of the deadliest natural disasters in Bangladesh claiming over 200 lives every year due to the loss of natural defense and lack of precautionary measures.

According to the ministry of disaster management and relief, 2,164 people died in lightning strikes in the country from 2011 to 2020. At least 216 people die every year on average in lightning strikes, more than by floods, cyclones and other natural calamities.

Experts said about 70 per cent of the total lightning strikes usually occur between April and June, and advise everyone to move with caution during this time.

