Two govt officials among four sued for 'raping' domestic help

Prothom Alo English Desk
Chattogram
Accused government officials
A case has been filed against two government officials and two others for allegedly raped a domestic help in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram, reports UNB.

The victim filed the case with Fatikchhari police station on Thursday, said Md Masud Ibne Anwar, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

The accused government officials are- Ansar and VDP officer Md Saidul Islam and former upazila election officer Md Humayun Kabir. The identities of other two accused are yet to be known.

According to the case statement, the accused officials lived in a rented house near the upazila complex as bachelors.

The victim along with another girl named Shikha Shil used to work as domestic help in their house.

On 27 March, around 3 pm Shikha told the victim to come to work over a phone call.

When she reached the house, those men violated her in turns and threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone.

On 11 May, the victim narrated her ordeal to the upazila chairman and female vice-chairman. Later, police were informed and a complaint was lodged.

“A violation case has been filed against them following the complaint”, said the OC.

When contacted, Ansar-VDP officer Saidul Islam denied the allegations and termed them as conspiracies.

On the other hand, the election officer Mohammad Humayun Kabir declined to talk on this issue over phone.

